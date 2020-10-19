Earnings results for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Petmed Express last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Petmed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Petmed Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petmed Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.13%. The high price target for PETS is $41.00 and the low price target for PETS is $41.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Petmed Express has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Petmed Express has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $31.75. Petmed Express has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express pays a meaningful dividend of 3.53%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Petmed Express has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

In the past three months, Petmed Express insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Petmed Express is held by insiders. 92.75% of the stock of Petmed Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS



The P/E ratio of Petmed Express is 22.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of Petmed Express is 22.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Petmed Express has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

