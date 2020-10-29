Earnings results for PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

PetroChina last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.26 billion for the quarter. PetroChina has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year. PetroChina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PetroChina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.21%. The high price target for PTR is $45.90 and the low price target for PTR is $35.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PetroChina has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PetroChina does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PetroChina is 62.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, PetroChina will have a dividend payout ratio of 118.62% in the coming year. This indicates that PetroChina may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

In the past three months, PetroChina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of PetroChina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR



Earnings for PetroChina are expected to grow by 1,988.89% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of PetroChina is -28.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PetroChina has a PEG Ratio of 262.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PetroChina has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

