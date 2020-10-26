Earnings results for PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Dividend Strength: PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a dividend yield of 0.01%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PETROLEO BRASIL/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

In the past three months, PETROLEO BRASIL/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is held by insiders. Only 4.47% of the stock of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A



The P/E ratio of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is 5.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is 5.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.32. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

