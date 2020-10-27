Earnings results for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Pfizer last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm earned $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Pfizer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pfizer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.94%. The high price target for PFE is $53.00 and the low price target for PFE is $24.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pfizer has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.79, Pfizer has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $37.92. Pfizer has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Pfizer does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pfizer is 51.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pfizer will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.71% next year. This indicates that Pfizer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

In the past three months, Pfizer insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $501,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of Pfizer is held by insiders. 69.08% of the stock of Pfizer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE



Earnings for Pfizer are expected to decrease by -0.35% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Pfizer is 15.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Pfizer is 15.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. Pfizer has a PEG Ratio of 3.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pfizer has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

