Earnings results for PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

PFSweb last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. PFSweb has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. PFSweb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PFSweb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.41%. The high price target for PFSW is $9.50 and the low price target for PFSW is $6.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb does not currently pay a dividend. PFSweb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

In the past three months, PFSweb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $109,125.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of PFSweb is held by insiders. 56.46% of the stock of PFSweb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW



Earnings for PFSweb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -121.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -121.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PFSweb has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

