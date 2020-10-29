Earnings results for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

PG&E last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year. PG&E has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PG&E in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.80%. The high price target for PCG is $17.00 and the low price target for PCG is $12.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PG&E has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.05, PG&E has a forecasted upside of 44.8% from its current price of $9.70. PG&E has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E does not currently pay a dividend. PG&E does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

In the past three months, PG&E insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of PG&E is held by insiders. 54.93% of the stock of PG&E is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PG&E (NYSE:PCG



Earnings for PG&E are expected to decrease by -33.33% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of PG&E is -0.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PG&E is -0.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PG&E has a PEG Ratio of 2.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PG&E has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

