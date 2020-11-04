Earnings results for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Phibro Animal Health last issued its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company earned $185.90 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Phibro Animal Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.60%. The high price target for PAHC is $30.00 and the low price target for PAHC is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Phibro Animal Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Phibro Animal Health has a forecasted upside of 42.6% from its current price of $16.83. Phibro Animal Health has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Phibro Animal Health has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Phibro Animal Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.40% next year. This indicates that Phibro Animal Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

In the past three months, Phibro Animal Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.05% of the stock of Phibro Animal Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC



Earnings for Phibro Animal Health are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 20.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 20.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Phibro Animal Health has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Phibro Animal Health has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

