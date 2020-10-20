Earnings results for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Philip Morris International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Philip Morris International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Philip Morris International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.79%. The high price target for PM is $102.00 and the low price target for PM is $85.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Philip Morris International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.80, Philip Morris International has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $77.84. Philip Morris International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Philip Morris International has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Philip Morris International is 92.49%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Philip Morris International will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.51% in the coming year. This indicates that Philip Morris International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

In the past three months, Philip Morris International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,829,750.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Philip Morris International is held by insiders. 73.98% of the stock of Philip Morris International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM



Earnings for Philip Morris International are expected to grow by 12.25% in the coming year, from $5.06 to $5.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Philip Morris International is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Philip Morris International is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 50.21. Philip Morris International has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

