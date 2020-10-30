Earnings results for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Phillips 66 Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company earned $430 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips 66 Partners has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Phillips 66 Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.41%. The high price target for PSXP is $52.00 and the low price target for PSXP is $27.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Phillips 66 Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.67, Phillips 66 Partners has a forecasted upside of 58.4% from its current price of $24.41. Phillips 66 Partners has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Phillips 66 Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 14.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Phillips 66 Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 81.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Phillips 66 Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.58% in the coming year. This indicates that Phillips 66 Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Phillips 66 Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $325,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 23.99% of the stock of Phillips 66 Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings for Phillips 66 Partners are expected to grow by 1.63% in the coming year, from $3.68 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 6.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 6.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.56. Phillips 66 Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

