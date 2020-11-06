Earnings results for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Physicians Realty Trust last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Physicians Realty Trust has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.0. Physicians Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Physicians Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.59%. The high price target for DOC is $23.00 and the low price target for DOC is $14.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Physicians Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.92, Physicians Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $18.01. Physicians Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Physicians Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Physicians Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Physicians Realty Trust is 92.93%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Physicians Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.40% in the coming year. This indicates that Physicians Realty Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Physicians Realty Trust insiders have sold 1,018.82% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $50,764.00 in company stock and sold $567,960.00 in company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Physicians Realty Trust is held by insiders. 94.50% of the stock of Physicians Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Physicians Realty Trust are expected to grow by 2.83% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Physicians Realty Trust is 40.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Physicians Realty Trust is 40.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Physicians Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

