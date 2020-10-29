Earnings results for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.39%. The high price target for PDM is $22.00 and the low price target for PDM is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 46.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Piedmont Office Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.75% next year. This indicates that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

In the past three months, Piedmont Office Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is held by insiders. 82.52% of the stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM



Earnings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust are expected to grow by 1.59% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 3.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 3.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

