Earnings results for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 180.00%. The high price target for PIRS is $9.00 and the low price target for PIRS is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 180.0% from its current price of $2.50. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

In the past three months, Pieris Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.59% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 65.52% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -7.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -7.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

