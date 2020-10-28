Earnings results for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Pilgrim’s Pride last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Pilgrim’s Pride has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Pilgrim’s Pride has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pilgrim’s Pride in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.68%. The high price target for PPC is $30.00 and the low price target for PPC is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pilgrim’s Pride has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.60, Pilgrim’s Pride has a forecasted upside of 45.7% from its current price of $16.20. Pilgrim’s Pride has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride does not currently pay a dividend. Pilgrim’s Pride does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

In the past three months, Pilgrim’s Pride insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 78.70% of the stock of Pilgrim’s Pride is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.32% of the stock of Pilgrim’s Pride is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC



Earnings for Pilgrim’s Pride are expected to grow by 146.58% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Pilgrim’s Pride is 15.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Pilgrim’s Pride is 15.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.49. Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG Ratio of 3.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pilgrim’s Pride has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

