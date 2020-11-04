Earnings results for Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Ping Identity last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business earned $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Ping Identity has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year. Ping Identity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ping Identity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.09%. The high price target for PING is $40.00 and the low price target for PING is $32.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ping Identity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.36, Ping Identity has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $27.39. Ping Identity has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity does not currently pay a dividend. Ping Identity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

In the past three months, Ping Identity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,895,840.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Ping Identity is held by insiders. 97.76% of the stock of Ping Identity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING



Earnings for Ping Identity are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Ping Identity is -391.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ping Identity is -391.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ping Identity has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

