Earnings results for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Pinnacle Financial Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.35%. The high price target for PNFP is $50.00 and the low price target for PNFP is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pinnacle Financial Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.40, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $39.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 11.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pinnacle Financial Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.37% next year. This indicates that Pinnacle Financial Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

In the past three months, Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $306,562.00 in company stock. Only 2.98% of the stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners is held by insiders. 77.70% of the stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP



Earnings for Pinnacle Financial Partners are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 10.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 10.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

