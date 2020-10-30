Earnings results for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.77.

Pinnacle West Capital last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has generated $4.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Pinnacle West Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.59%. The high price target for PNW is $93.00 and the low price target for PNW is $78.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pinnacle West Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.25, Pinnacle West Capital has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $83.26. Pinnacle West Capital has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 3.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pinnacle West Capital has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pinnacle West Capital is 65.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pinnacle West Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.49% next year. This indicates that Pinnacle West Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

In the past three months, Pinnacle West Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Pinnacle West Capital is held by insiders. 83.69% of the stock of Pinnacle West Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW



Earnings for Pinnacle West Capital are expected to decrease by -0.40% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $4.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle West Capital is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle West Capital is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.60. Pinnacle West Capital has a PEG Ratio of 4.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pinnacle West Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

