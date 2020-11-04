Earnings results for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company earned $859 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Its revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pioneer Natural Resources has generated $8.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Pioneer Natural Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.72%. The high price target for PXD is $190.00 and the low price target for PXD is $93.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pioneer Natural Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.18, Pioneer Natural Resources has a forecasted upside of 54.7% from its current price of $82.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pioneer Natural Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources is 26.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pioneer Natural Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.20% next year. This indicates that Pioneer Natural Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

In the past three months, Pioneer Natural Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.91% of the stock of Pioneer Natural Resources is held by insiders. 90.11% of the stock of Pioneer Natural Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD



Earnings for Pioneer Natural Resources are expected to grow by 181.05% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $5.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources is 32.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources is 32.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a PEG Ratio of 6.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pioneer Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

