Earnings results for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Piper Sandler Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.38. The firm earned $295.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.29 million. Piper Sandler Companies has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6.

Analyst Opinion on Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.02%. The high price target for PIPR is $87.00 and the low price target for PIPR is $80.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Piper Sandler Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.33, Piper Sandler Companies has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $83.48. Piper Sandler Companies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Piper Sandler Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 16.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Piper Sandler Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.94% next year. This indicates that Piper Sandler Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

In the past three months, Piper Sandler Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by insiders. 63.42% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)



Earnings for Piper Sandler Companies are expected to grow by 0.53% in the coming year, from $5.70 to $5.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. Piper Sandler Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

