Earnings results for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Pitney Bowes last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year. Pitney Bowes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020. Pitney Bowes will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pitney Bowes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.25%. The high price target for PBI is $6.00 and the low price target for PBI is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pitney Bowes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Pitney Bowes has a forecasted downside of 19.2% from its current price of $7.43. Pitney Bowes has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes pays a meaningful dividend of 2.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pitney Bowes has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pitney Bowes is 29.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pitney Bowes will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Pitney Bowes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

In the past three months, Pitney Bowes insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $39,360.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Pitney Bowes is held by insiders. 75.53% of the stock of Pitney Bowes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI



Earnings for Pitney Bowes are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Pitney Bowes is -32.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pitney Bowes is -32.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pitney Bowes has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here