Earnings results for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

PJT Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The firm earned $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. PJT Partners has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. PJT Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PJT Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.30%. The high price target for PJT is $70.00 and the low price target for PJT is $53.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PJT Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.00, PJT Partners has a forecasted downside of 9.3% from its current price of $68.36. PJT Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PJT Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PJT Partners is 8.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PJT Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.51% next year. This indicates that PJT Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

In the past three months, PJT Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.10% of the stock of PJT Partners is held by insiders. 68.35% of the stock of PJT Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT



Earnings for PJT Partners are expected to grow by 8.68% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 26.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 26.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. PJT Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

