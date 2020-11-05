Earnings results for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Planet Fitness last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm earned $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.2. Planet Fitness has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Planet Fitness in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.31%. The high price target for PLNT is $90.00 and the low price target for PLNT is $53.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Planet Fitness has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.31, Planet Fitness has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $66.46. Planet Fitness has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness does not currently pay a dividend. Planet Fitness does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

In the past three months, Planet Fitness insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,468,000.00 in company stock. Only 9.33% of the stock of Planet Fitness is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT



Earnings for Planet Fitness are expected to grow by 591.67% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Planet Fitness is 158.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Planet Fitness is 158.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Planet Fitness has a PEG Ratio of 33.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

