Earnings results for Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Plantronics last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Plantronics has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year. Plantronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plantronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.10%. The high price target for PLT is $22.00 and the low price target for PLT is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics does not currently pay a dividend. Plantronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

In the past three months, Plantronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,870,074.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Plantronics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT



Earnings for Plantronics are expected to grow by 54.74% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Plantronics is -0.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plantronics is -0.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

