Earnings results for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm earned $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Playa Hotels & Resorts has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Playa Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Playa Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.23%. The high price target for PLYA is $10.00 and the low price target for PLYA is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Playa Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted upside of 37.2% from its current price of $4.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Playa Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

In the past three months, Playa Hotels & Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.09% of the stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 71.34% of the stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA



Earnings for Playa Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.40) to ($0.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Playa Hotels & Resorts is -3.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Playa Hotels & Resorts is -3.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

