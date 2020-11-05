Earnings results for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Pluralsight last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company earned $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. Its revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pluralsight has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. Pluralsight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pluralsight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.31%. The high price target for PS is $26.00 and the low price target for PS is $18.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pluralsight has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.77, Pluralsight has a forecasted upside of 24.3% from its current price of $18.32. Pluralsight has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Pluralsight does not currently pay a dividend. Pluralsight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Pluralsight insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,440,002.00 in company stock. Only 21.79% of the stock of Pluralsight is held by insiders. 81.96% of the stock of Pluralsight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Pluralsight are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Pluralsight is -15.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pluralsight is -15.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pluralsight has a P/B Ratio of 10.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

