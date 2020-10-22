Earnings results for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

PLUS THERAPEUTICS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Plus Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. The business earned $0.19 million during the quarter. Plus Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Plus Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 130.77%. The high price target for PSTV is $6.00 and the low price target for PSTV is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Plus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

In the past three months, Plus Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $42,990.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Plus Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.10% of the stock of Plus Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV



The P/E ratio of Plus Therapeutics is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plus Therapeutics is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

