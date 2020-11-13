Earnings results for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

PLx Pharma last released its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. PLx Pharma has generated ($4.74) earnings per share over the last year. PLx Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLx Pharma in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. PLx Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

In the past three months, PLx Pharma insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $32,908.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.42% of the stock of PLx Pharma is held by insiders. Only 22.00% of the stock of PLx Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)



Earnings for PLx Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of PLx Pharma is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PLx Pharma is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

