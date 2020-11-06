Earnings results for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.69%. The high price target for PLYM is $15.00 and the low price target for PLYM is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plymouth Industrial REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $13.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Plymouth Industrial REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Plymouth Industrial REIT is 40.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Plymouth Industrial REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.94% next year. This indicates that Plymouth Industrial REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

In the past three months, Plymouth Industrial REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Plymouth Industrial REIT is held by insiders. 62.74% of the stock of Plymouth Industrial REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM



Earnings for Plymouth Industrial REIT are expected to decrease by -5.82% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Plymouth Industrial REIT is -6.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plymouth Industrial REIT is -6.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here