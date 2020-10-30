Earnings results for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

PNM Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business earned $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. Its revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. PNM Resources has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. PNM Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PNM Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.15%. The high price target for PNM is $55.00 and the low price target for PNM is $40.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PNM Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.25, PNM Resources has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $49.82. PNM Resources has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

PNM Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PNM Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PNM Resources is 56.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PNM Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.95% next year. This indicates that PNM Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, PNM Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by insiders. 98.85% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PNM Resources are expected to grow by 0.44% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 22.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 22.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.60. PNM Resources has a PEG Ratio of 4.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PNM Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

