Earnings results for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

Polaris last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Its revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has generated $6.32 earnings per share over the last year. Polaris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Polaris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.70%. The high price target for PII is $128.00 and the low price target for PII is $64.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Polaris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.43, Polaris has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $91.55. Polaris has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Polaris has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Polaris is 39.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Polaris will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.07% next year. This indicates that Polaris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Polaris (NYSE:PII)

In the past three months, Polaris insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,084,614.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Polaris is held by insiders. 73.20% of the stock of Polaris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Polaris (NYSE:PII



Earnings for Polaris are expected to grow by 9.31% in the coming year, from $6.66 to $7.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Polaris is -100.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Polaris is -100.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Polaris has a P/B Ratio of 5.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

