Earnings results for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Pool last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.8. Pool has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pool in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $271.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.83%. The high price target for POOL is $333.00 and the low price target for POOL is $205.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pool has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pool has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pool is 39.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pool will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.50% next year. This indicates that Pool will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

In the past three months, Pool insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,396,927.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Pool is held by insiders. 94.14% of the stock of Pool is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL



Earnings for Pool are expected to grow by 12.28% in the coming year, from $7.25 to $8.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Pool is 50.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Pool is 50.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.31. Pool has a P/B Ratio of 34.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

