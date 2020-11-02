Earnings results for Popular (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Mondelez International last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business earned $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Mondelez International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Mondelez International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Popular (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mondelez International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.60%. The high price target for MDLZ is $68.00 and the low price target for MDLZ is $57.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mondelez International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.47, Mondelez International has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $53.12. Mondelez International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Popular (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mondelez International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Mondelez International is 51.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mondelez International will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.84% next year. This indicates that Mondelez International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Popular (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

In the past three months, Mondelez International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $104,281,881.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Mondelez International is held by insiders. 75.10% of the stock of Mondelez International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Popular (NASDAQ:MDLZ



Earnings for Mondelez International are expected to grow by 7.66% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $2.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Mondelez International is 22.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Mondelez International is 22.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 33.26. Mondelez International has a PEG Ratio of 3.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mondelez International has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

