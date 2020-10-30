Earnings results for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Portland General Electric last issued its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Its revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Portland General Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.24%. The high price target for POR is $52.00 and the low price target for POR is $38.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Portland General Electric has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.88, Portland General Electric has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $39.61. Portland General Electric has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Portland General Electric is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Portland General Electric has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Portland General Electric is 68.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Portland General Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.67% next year. This indicates that Portland General Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Portland General Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Portland General Electric is held by insiders.

Earnings for Portland General Electric are expected to grow by 74.15% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Portland General Electric is 15.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Portland General Electric is 15.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.69. Portland General Electric has a PEG Ratio of 5.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Portland General Electric has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

