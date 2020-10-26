Earnings results for Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Potlatchdeltic last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm earned $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Potlatchdeltic has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.8. Potlatchdeltic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Potlatchdeltic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.57%. The high price target for PCH is $51.00 and the low price target for PCH is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Potlatchdeltic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.25, Potlatchdeltic has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $47.52. Potlatchdeltic has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Potlatchdeltic does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Potlatchdeltic is 200.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Potlatchdeltic will have a dividend payout ratio of 111.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Potlatchdeltic may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

In the past three months, Potlatchdeltic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,687.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Potlatchdeltic is held by insiders. 85.32% of the stock of Potlatchdeltic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH



Earnings for Potlatchdeltic are expected to decrease by -47.04% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Potlatchdeltic is 182.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Potlatchdeltic is 182.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.78. Potlatchdeltic has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

