Earnings results for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

PPG Industries last released its earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business earned $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. PPG Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PPG Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.49%. The high price target for PPG is $150.00 and the low price target for PPG is $82.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PPG Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.89, PPG Industries has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $137.16. PPG Industries has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PPG Industries has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of PPG Industries is 34.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PPG Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.73% next year. This indicates that PPG Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

In the past three months, PPG Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,846,557.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of PPG Industries is held by insiders. 77.11% of the stock of PPG Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG



Earnings for PPG Industries are expected to grow by 25.40% in the coming year, from $4.96 to $6.22 per share. The P/E ratio of PPG Industries is 32.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of PPG Industries is 32.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 37.78. PPG Industries has a PEG Ratio of 5.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PPG Industries has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here