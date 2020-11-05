Earnings results for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

PPL last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm earned $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Its revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. PPL has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PPL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.58%. The high price target for PPL is $54.00 and the low price target for PPL is $26.50. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PPL has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.18, PPL has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $27.92. PPL has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PPL has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of PPL is 67.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, PPL will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.58% in the coming year. This indicates that PPL may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PPL (NYSE:PPL)

In the past three months, PPL insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of PPL is held by insiders. 66.64% of the stock of PPL is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PPL (NYSE:PPL



Earnings for PPL are expected to decrease by -14.52% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of PPL is 12.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of PPL is 12.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. PPL has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

