Earnings results for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

PQ Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.56 million. PQ Group has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. PQ Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PQ Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.32%. The high price target for PQG is $21.00 and the low price target for PQG is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PQ Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.90, PQ Group has a forecasted upside of 39.3% from its current price of $12.13. PQ Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group does not currently pay a dividend. PQ Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

In the past three months, PQ Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of PQ Group is held by insiders. 69.61% of the stock of PQ Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG



Earnings for PQ Group are expected to grow by 36.62% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.97 per share. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 26.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 26.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.83. PQ Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

