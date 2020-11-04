Earnings results for PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

PRA Health Sciences last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. PRA Health Sciences has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. PRA Health Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PRA Health Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.05%. The high price target for PRAH is $120.00 and the low price target for PRAH is $89.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PRA Health Sciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.27, PRA Health Sciences has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $103.13. PRA Health Sciences has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. PRA Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

In the past three months, PRA Health Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $976,228.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of PRA Health Sciences is held by insiders. 96.69% of the stock of PRA Health Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH



Earnings for PRA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 34.50% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.99 per share. The P/E ratio of PRA Health Sciences is 31.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of PRA Health Sciences is 31.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. PRA Health Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 3.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PRA Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

