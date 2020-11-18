Earnings results for Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Precipio last announced its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $1.31 million during the quarter. Precipio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precipio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precipio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.98%. The high price target for PRPO is $2.00 and the low price target for PRPO is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Precipio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Precipio has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $2.15. Precipio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio does not currently pay a dividend. Precipio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

In the past three months, Precipio insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,753.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Precipio is held by insiders. Only 0.82% of the stock of Precipio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO



Precipio has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

