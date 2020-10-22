Earnings results for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Precision Drilling last posted its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company earned $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precision Drilling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.14%. The high price target for PDS is $1.50 and the low price target for PDS is $0.60. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Precision Drilling has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $1.10, Precision Drilling has a forecasted upside of 57.1% from its current price of $0.70. Precision Drilling has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Precision Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

In the past three months, Precision Drilling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Precision Drilling is held by insiders. Only 28.18% of the stock of Precision Drilling is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS



Earnings for Precision Drilling are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Precision Drilling is -4.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precision Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.17. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

