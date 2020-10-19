Earnings results for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Preferred Bank last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Preferred Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.26%. The high price target for PFBC is $64.00 and the low price target for PFBC is $36.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Preferred Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.60, Preferred Bank has a forecasted upside of 37.3% from its current price of $33.95. Preferred Bank has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Preferred Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Preferred Bank is 22.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Preferred Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.00% next year. This indicates that Preferred Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

In the past three months, Preferred Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 78.06% of the stock of Preferred Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC



Earnings for Preferred Bank are expected to decrease by -6.10% in the coming year, from $4.26 to $4.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 7.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 7.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Preferred Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

