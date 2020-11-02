Earnings results for Premier Financial Bancorp (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Transocean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 221.12%. The high price target for RIG is $4.00 and the low price target for RIG is $1.15. There are currently 7 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Transocean does not currently pay a dividend. Transocean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Transocean insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Transocean is held by insiders. 56.71% of the stock of Transocean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Transocean are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($1.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Transocean is -0.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Transocean is -0.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Transocean has a P/B Ratio of 0.03. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

