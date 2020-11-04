Earnings results for Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Premier Financial Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $18.70 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Premier Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Premier Financial Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Premier Financial Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

In the past three months, Premier Financial Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.80% of the stock of Premier Financial Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 31.57% of the stock of Premier Financial Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI



The P/E ratio of Premier Financial Bancorp is 8.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Premier Financial Bancorp is 8.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Premier Financial Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

