Earnings results for Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Premier Financial Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $18.70 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Premier Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Dividend Strength: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Premier Financial Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

In the past three months, Premier Financial Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.80% of the stock of Premier Financial Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 31.57% of the stock of Premier Financial Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI



The P/E ratio of Premier Financial Bancorp is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Premier Financial Bancorp is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Premier Financial Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here