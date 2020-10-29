Earnings results for Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Pretium Resources last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Pretium Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.58%. The high price target for PVG is $28.00 and the low price target for PVG is $8.75. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pretium Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.17, Pretium Resources has a forecasted upside of 40.6% from its current price of $11.50. Pretium Resources has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Pretium Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Pretium Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Pretium Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.21% of the stock of Pretium Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Pretium Resources are expected to grow by 62.12% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $1.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Pretium Resources is 32.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Pretium Resources is 32.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Pretium Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

