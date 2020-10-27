Earnings results for PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

PRGX Global last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm earned $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. PRGX Global has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. PRGX Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PRGX Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.72%. The high price target for PRGX is $8.50 and the low price target for PRGX is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PRGX Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.25, PRGX Global has a forecasted upside of 62.7% from its current price of $5.07. PRGX Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global does not currently pay a dividend. PRGX Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

In the past three months, PRGX Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.56% of the stock of PRGX Global is held by insiders. 65.26% of the stock of PRGX Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX



Earnings for PRGX Global are expected to grow by 115.38% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of PRGX Global is -13.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PRGX Global is -13.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PRGX Global has a PEG Ratio of 2.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PRGX Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

