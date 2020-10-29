Earnings results for PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Analyst Opinion on PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PriceSmart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.87%. The high price target for PSMT is $78.00 and the low price target for PSMT is $78.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PriceSmart has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, PriceSmart has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $72.31. PriceSmart has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PriceSmart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

In the past three months, PriceSmart insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $115,489.00 in company stock. Only 27.10% of the stock of PriceSmart is held by insiders. 75.45% of the stock of PriceSmart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT



The P/E ratio of PriceSmart is 28.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of PriceSmart is 28.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. PriceSmart has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

