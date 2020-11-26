Earnings results for PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

PrimeEnergy Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. PrimeEnergy Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Dividend Strength: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources does not currently pay a dividend. PrimeEnergy Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

In the past three months, PrimeEnergy Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $574,625.00 in company stock. 58.55% of the stock of PrimeEnergy Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.27% of the stock of PrimeEnergy Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG



The P/E ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources is 12.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.69. The P/E ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources is 12.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.11. PrimeEnergy Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

