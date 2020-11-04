Earnings results for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.26.

Primerica last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The company earned $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primerica has generated $8.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Primerica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Primerica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.05%. The high price target for PRI is $159.00 and the low price target for PRI is $142.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Primerica has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $148.67, Primerica has a forecasted upside of 31.1% from its current price of $113.44. Primerica has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Primerica has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Primerica has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Primerica is 18.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Primerica will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.34% next year. This indicates that Primerica will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Primerica insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,447,170.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Primerica is held by insiders. 89.68% of the stock of Primerica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Primerica are expected to grow by 12.51% in the coming year, from $9.27 to $10.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Primerica is 12.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Primerica is 12.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Primerica has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

