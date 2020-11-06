Earnings results for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Primoris Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. The business earned $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. Its revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Primoris Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Primoris Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.21%. The high price target for PRIM is $25.00 and the low price target for PRIM is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Primoris Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Primoris Services has a forecasted upside of 14.2% from its current price of $19.70. Primoris Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Primoris Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Primoris Services is 14.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Primoris Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.90% next year. This indicates that Primoris Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

In the past three months, Primoris Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $281,900.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Primoris Services is held by insiders. 82.78% of the stock of Primoris Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM



Earnings for Primoris Services are expected to grow by 9.41% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Primoris Services is 10.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Primoris Services is 10.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.57. Primoris Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here