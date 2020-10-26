Earnings results for Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Principal Financial Group last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Principal Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Principal Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.02%. The high price target for PFG is $50.00 and the low price target for PFG is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Principal Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.83, Principal Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $43.52. Principal Financial Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Principal Financial Group has been increasing its dividend for 8 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

In the past three months, Principal Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by insiders. 68.64% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG



More latest stories: here